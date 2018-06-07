Crime Stoppers: Backpack bandit targets unlocked vehicles

Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to find the man who broke into several vehicles in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 13.

The break-ins happened in a parking garage along North Graham Street according to police. Surveillance cameras in the garage captured part of the crime spree.

A man with a red t-shirt, black hat and black backpack is seen entering the garage overnight. The video shows him checking in cars before he starts to rummage through them.

"Initially once he comes into the garage he kinda just looks around sees what cars he wants to break into or what may possibly have something of value inside he may want to get," explained CMPD Detective Brandon Miller.

In one camera angle the man can be seen going through the trunk of a black Audi. Detectives think he may have been wearing gloves for some of the break-ins. Miller said the cars targeted by the thief had been left unlocked.

"Sometimes people will leave their car doors (open) in fear of people breaking in to reduce the amount of damage to the car," said MIller.

He said police are strongly against drivers leaving their car doors unlocked.

While the break-in suspect appeared to be wearing gloves during the thefts, he didn't wear any sort of disguise.

"It could be a combination of where this guy just doesn't care or he just doesn't know. Either way we still need to get him off the street," said Miller.

The suspect was captured in more surveillance images recorded at a convenience store following the break-ins.

If you know anything about the car break-ins, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You won't have to leave your name, you won't be called into court and you could earn a substantial reward.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.