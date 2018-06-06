Student arrested for hitting officer at CPCC

A student was arrested Wednesday for hitting an officer and refusing to leave class at Central Piedmont Community College.

According to CPCC Security Service, the student was arrested at Harper Campus for failure to comply with a request to leave class and hitting an Allied Universal police officer.

The student faces four charges including disorderly conduct, second-degree trespassing, resisting arrest and assault on government official.

There's no word on the student's status as of Wednesday night.

No further information was released.

