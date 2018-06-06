Knights drop game two of three-game series against Syracuse 7-0 Wednesday

The Charlotte Knights and Syracuse Chiefs continued their three game series at BB&T Ballpark Wednesday with the Knights trying to win back to back games at home.

Panthers wide receiver Jarius Wright got to throw out the first pitch.

It was a little high but he got it over the plate and at the end of the day it allows him the ability to avoid ridicule from his football teammates and sleep at night.

In the game, the pitching for Mark Grudzielanek's team was not very good.

Jordan Stephens gave up four runs in the 3rd.

The Chiefs eventually took a 5-0 lead and they went on to win game two of the series 7-0.

The rubber game of the three-game set is Thursday at 7:04 p.m. at BB&T Ballpark.

