Person shot north of uptown Charlotte

One person was rushed to the hospital after being shot in north Charlotte Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened at 7:22 p.m. in the 2200 block of Alma Court, off of Statesville Avenue north of uptown. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a male was shot in the leg. He was transported to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim's name and condition have not been released.

#Breaking - heavy police activity along Alma Court. One person being transported. #cltnews pic.twitter.com/kTCGx0Z65C — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) June 6, 2018

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

