Man arrested for string of burglaries at more than eight CMS campuses

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a string of burglaries at several campuses of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Timothy Hughes was charged with eight counts of felony larceny after burglary and one count of possession of firearm by convicted felon.

The burglaries happened at more than eight CMS campuses.

Officials say the property stolen ranged he stolen property ranged custodial equipment to supplies valued at more than $8,000.

Hughes was arrested at his Charlotte home Wednesday morning by CMS police detectives.

This case is still under investigation additional charges are possible.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.