NC state board recognizes Constitution Party as official political party

The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted to recognize the Constitution Party of North Carolina as the state’s newest political party on Wednesday.

Voters in North Carolina can now register as unaffiliated or with any of the following parties:

Constitution

Democratic

Green

Libertarian

Republican

The vote means the Constitution Party may nominate candidates for the November 2018 general election.

The State Board is changing voter registration forms to add the party, so until then, voters may register with the Constitution Party by checking the “other” box and writing “constitution” on the line in the “political party affiliation” section of the registration application.

The Constitution Party is the first party to qualify under a 2017 law that lowered the number of voters’ signatures required to form a new party.

The number was lowered to 0.25 percent of the voters who cast ballots in the most recent election for governor, as well as the signatures of at least 200 voters from at least three congressional districts.

Constitution Party representatives filed with the State Board more than the required 11,925 signatures, as well as more than 200 signatures from more than three congressional districts.

