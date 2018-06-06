Chris Proctor selected by the Detroit Tigers

Former Burns star and current Duke catcher Chris Proctor was picked by the Detroit Tigers in the 13th round of the MLB Draft on Wednesday.

What a great week it has been for Proctor already as the Blue Devils are preparing to play in the NCAA Super Regionals at Texas Tech with a birth into the College World Series on the line.

Proctor has played in 59 games this season. He is hitting .291 which is 3rd best on the team. He has 68 hits, 46 RBI, 42 runs scored, 10 doubles, 4 home runs, and 3 triples. All of those are career highs in a single season for Proctor.

In three years at Duke, Proctor has a career batting average of .278 with 84 RBI.

There is no wonder the Blue Devils have advance to the Super Regionals as 7 Duke players were drafted in the MLB Draft. Along with Proctor, Griffin Conine was picked by Toronto in the 2nd round, Jimmy Herron was taken by the Chicago Cubs in the 3rd round, Zack Kone was picked by Pittsburgh in the 18th round, Ethan DeCaster was selected in the 18th round by Detroit, Jack Labosky was taken by Tampa Bay in the 22nd round, and Mitch Stallings was taken by Atlanta in the 30th round.

The 7 draft picks was the most in a single for the Duke baseball program.

