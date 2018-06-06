Colin Schmid picked by the St. Louis Cardinals

Appalachian State pitcher Colin Schmid was picked by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 13th round of the MLB Draft on Wednesday.

The junior pitcher is third in the ASU record books for strikeouts with 224. He is also tied for fifth in career innings with 248.1 and is 6th in career starts with 41.

"They called me a round or two before and as soon as it popped up on the draft tracker, it was a crazy moment," said Schmid in a press release provided by the school. "I've been wanting to be a big leaguer for as long as I can remember. Now that I've got a chance to move up the ranks and get there, it's kind of surreal."

This past season, Schmid had and ERA of 4.66 which was 4th best in the Sun Belt Conference among starters. In his sophomore season, he had an ERA of 3.61

He becomes the 44th App State player to get drafted since 1969 and it is the 2nd straight year, the Mountaineers have had a player drafted in the top 13 rounds. Last year, Matt Brill went in the 12th round to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"I just want to thank everybody at App State, especially Coach Smith (ASU baseball head coach Kermit Smith) and Coach Aspo (pitching coach Justin Aspergren) for doing what they do," said Schmid. "They're doing great things with the ballclub."

