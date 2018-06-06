Person injured in rollover crash in northeast Charlotte

One person was injured in a rollover car crash in northeast Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

According the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the incident took place on the inner loop of Interstate 485 at Benfield Road.

Officials said the driver of a Toyota Camry was coming off I-485 when the car failed to slow down and rear-ended a Mustang, causing the Camry to flip on its roof.

Medic says one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Presbyterian Health.

Traffic was backed up for about two miles on I-485 after the crash.

There's no word on any other injuries.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.