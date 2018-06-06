NICU nurse serenades stressed mother of twin preemies

Most parents wouldn’t understand the stresses that come with having a baby in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Charmaine Martin has two babies in the NICU at Carolinas Healthcare System in University City.

Born at just 28 weeks, babies Ava and Addison are doing well, but fighting to get big enough to go home. In the two weeks since they were born, Martin has rarely left them.

“I think the hardest part is knowing that you have no control,” Martin said of entrusting the care of her daughters to doctors and nurses.

Last weekend, Martin was having an especially rough day when NICU nurse Kristin Babb noticed. She gave the worried mom a hug and went to grab her ukulele.

What followed isn’t only an unusual sight in a NICU, but an incredible sound.

Babb quietly strummed her ukulele and sang “Hallelujah” to a tearful Martin while she held one of her babies on her chest.

“It was so appropriate. For the day, for what I was going through. It was just perfect,” Martin said.

Babb, who’s been a nurse for years, has been singing since she was a child, and said she was glad to provide a little 'musical medicine.'

“It calmed her down and it just made her feel so much better. That’s not something I anticipated and I’m just so glad it happened,” Babb said.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.