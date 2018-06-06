NASCAR announces plans to use new concussion test

A new NASCAR rule will require all drivers to complete baseline concussion tests if they haven’t already done so. This test will be used to help diagnose drivers with concussions after a serious incident.

Earlier this year, the sport announced that it will use the King-Devick test to evaluate drivers for concussions. This test, developed with the help of the Mayo Clinic, focuses on eye movement. Subjects are given a card and asked to read the numbers on the card as quickly as they can without any errors.

