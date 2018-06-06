Wingate’s Ty Andrus named to first team Academic All-America

Wingate University outfielder Ty Andrus has been named to the Google Cloud Academic All-America First Team, his first career recognition of this kind. Andrus was selected to the team by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Andrus, a criminal justice major, graduated from Wingate with an unscathed 4.0 GPA. Earlier this year, he was recognized by Wingate with the Haskins Award, which goes to seniors with the highest GPA in their class. Andrus earned the President’s Award recognition each and every year he was at Wingate.

"I am happy and proud of Ty for being named to the Academic All-America team," head coach Jeff Gregory said. "It is truly a great recognition for Ty for his hard work in the athletic arena and for his strong commitment to his academics. Over Ty's time at Wingate he has been a tremendous representative of the university as well as the baseball program.”

