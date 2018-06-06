Wingate’s Grieshe earns South Atlantic Conference President's Award

Wingate cross country runner Valerie Grieshe earned the South Atlantic Conference President's Award for her outstanding performances in cross country, in the classroom and in the community.

Grieshe, a three-time All-SAC selection, was a runner on two SAC Championship teams, qualifying for the Division II Cross Country National Championships during each of her first three seasons.

"Valerie has dedicated herself fully over the past four years, not only on the track, but in the classroom," said Wingate head track and field coach Travis LeFlore. "She's worked tirelessly to achieve her goals and is extremely deserving of this award."

In the community, Grieshe has worked with Dr. Melissa Fox on a cancer research project for three different semesters. She also works in her community through programs like “One Day One Dog,” Xcel 2 Fitness, Special Olympics, The Boys and Girls Club and United Way Day of Caring, just to name a few.

Tusculum’s Evan Altizer and Coker’s Henrik Hellbe were also selected for the award.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.