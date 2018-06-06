Cooper vetoes nearly $24 billion budget plan

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced during a Wednesday press conference that he vetoed the nearly $24 billion budget plan approved last week.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly gave its final approval late last week for the spending plan for the year starting July 1. The Democratic governor had until next Monday to sign it, veto it or let it become law without his signature.

Cooper and his allies haven't been happy with what the GOP put inside the plan and what it left out. Cooper wanted more money for teacher raises and recommended some income tax breaks taking place in 2019 be blocked.

"It's important for me to veto this," Cooper said. He said the plan "doesn't cut it."