Person wanted for gas station armed robbery in Lancaster County

A person is wanted for the armed robbery of a gas station in Lancaster County Tuesday night.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at the Exxon in the 9500 block of Charlotte Highway in Indian Land.

Deputies arrived on scene around 11 p.m. and spoke with an employee.

The employee said he/she was alone and preparing to close the store when a person came into the store, walked around the counter, pointed a gun at the employee and demanded money.

The robber allegedly said they would not hurt the employee if given the money.

No shots were fired and no one was injured.

After taking the money and perhaps Newport cigarettes, the robber left the store walking toward Marvin Road.

The incident was captured by the store video surveillance system.

The robber was wearing a royal blue hoodie with the hood pulled over the head, faded blue jeans, light colored sneakers with darker trim around the toes and appeared to have been wearing dark gloves.

The robber's face was covered by fabric.

"This was a pretty brazen robbery,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “From the tape it seems clear the robber was armed with a handgun. We have pretty good photos of this person although he was completely covered. I encourage anyone who recognizes this person or his clothing or knows anything about this robbery to contact us. You can provide information anonymously. We need to identify and arrest this violent offender as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers by dialing 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or logging onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and clicking on the “Submit a Tip” tab.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.