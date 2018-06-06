Big promotions night at BB&T Ballpark Wednesday

Another perfect looking night of weather for the Charlotte Knights as they continue their three-game homestand against the Syracuse Chiefs Wednesday.

The Knights won game one 4-1 Tuesday, continuing their current hot streak of eight wins in their last 11 games.

Wednesday’s game, scheduled to start at 7:04 p.m., will feature Panthers wide receiver Jarius Wright throwing out ceremonial the first pitch. It’s also Yo-Yo night with the first 2,000 fans through the gates receiving a free yo-yo in honor of former Knights player Yoan Moncada, now playing second base for Charlotte’s big league club the White Sox.

WBTV will have highlights on the news at 11.

