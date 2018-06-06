Duo wanted after breaking into two Matthews businesses

Police in Matthews are looking for two people who broke into two local businesses early Wednesday morning.

The break-ins happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of Matthews Township Parkway. Police say the duo broke into the GNC store then broke through the wall to the AT&T store next door.

Officers arrived at the scene as the burglars were running from the scene. The duo got away, but police were able to recover a large bag with cash and several cell phones inside.

The suspects are described as black males wearing hoodies and dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the case or the identity of the men responsible is asked to call Detective Danielle Helms at 704-847-5555.

