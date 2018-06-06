Matthews, Mint Hill, Huntersville, Cornelius get green light to open charter schools

The house passed a municipal charter school bill in the Mecklenburg County area Wednesday.

The bill, HB 514, will allow the towns of Matthews, Mint Hill, Huntersville, and Cornelius to open a charter school district. The bill passed the representatives 64-53.

Those for the bill argued that the bill was not about attacking Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, but about giving parents options.

Republicans voted against the measure.

CMS School Board Chair Mary McCray says she's disappointed in elected leaders passing HB 514.

The House passed the bill last year but had to revote because the Senate made changes to the bill.

Last week, CMS sent out an email to parents telling them to say no to House Bill 514.

CMS released the following statement after the bill passed Wednesday:

"Our community and state must always try to do what is best for our children and we owe it to future generations to stay focused on their needs.



Today and every day, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools remains focused on providing high quality education for all CMS students in the community and to upholding the critical value of public education in the lives of children and families.



HB514, legislation permitting select cities and town in North Carolina to open, fund and fill seats for charter schools, has been passed into law by both houses of the North Carolina General Assembly.



As impacts of HB514 are evaluated and possible responses explored, the district will continue to work with leaders, families, parents, teachers, staff and students from across Charlotte-Mecklenburg to help build vibrant futures for children today and tomorrow."

