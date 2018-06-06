Carolina Hurricanes sign forward Patrick Brown to one-year deal

President and GM of the Hurricanes, Don Waddell, announced today that the team has signed Patrick Brown to a one-year, two-way contract.

“Patrick served as captain in Charlotte again last season and was the heart and soul of the team,” said Waddell. “He is a tremendous leader on and off the ice and is a reliable, hard-working player. We are excited to keep him in the organization again next season.”

The deal guarantees at least $190,000 and will pay Brown $650,000 on the NHL level or $100,000 on the AHL level during the 2018-19 season.

Brown set AHL career highs in assists and power play goals last season and ranked fourth on the team in plus/minus. He also registered 27 points in 68 games with the Charlotte Checkers in 2017-18.

