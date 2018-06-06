Man accused of robbing several Charlotte-area businesses at gunpoint

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies that occurred over the Charlotte area this weekend.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Altadarius Flowe robbed the Speedway convenience store on North Tryon Street in University City at gunpoint just before 10 p.m. Thursday night. The next day, Flowe allegedly robbed the R&K Express on Pence Road in University City at gunpoint shortly after midnight.

Police believe the same man also robbed four other businesses around Charlotte from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Circle K on East Boulevard, 7-Eleven on Pavilion Boulevard, Domino's on South Boulevard and a Dollar General on Albemarle Road were all robbed on Sunday, officers say.

The robber is believed to be between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, with an average build, police say. On Monday, police released surveillance photos of the suspect.

He was charged with five counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

