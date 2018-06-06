CMPD officer helps replace elderly man's stolen ID, bus pass, debit card

Not all heroes wear capes! An officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is being recognized for going above and beyond the line of duty to help an elderly man who was the target of a crime.

A 75-year-old man reported that his wallet, which contained his ID, bus pass and debit card, had been stolen. The man told police that he had no family or no means of transportation.

That's when Andrew Spottswood stepped up to help.

Officer Spottswood took the man to the DMV to get an replacement ID but he didn't have $13 needed for the fee. The officer then offered to pay the man's fee by using his own money but the clerk ended up waiving the fee, police said.

The officer then reportedly took the man to the bank so he could get a replacement bank card to access his money. Officer Spottswood also took the man to the CATS bus station to get a replacement bus pass.

And last but not least - the officer took the man to get food because he was "exhausted and hungry."

CMPD posted about Spottswood on Facebook Wednesday morning:

"Officer Spottswood didn't tell anyone about his kind gesture. CMPD only found out because the man called later and spoke to a supervisor," the Facebook post read.

Officer Spottswood was given the CMPD Acts of Excellence award, officers said.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.