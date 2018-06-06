Wanted man accused of holding girlfriend 'against her will' in Catawba County home

A man is wanted for allegedly holding his girlfriend "against her will" inside a Catawba County home.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, a woman ran to the Love's Travel Shop on Southfork Drive in Newton around 8 p.m. Tuesday night after "escaping" from her boyfriend, identified as 35-year-old Jason Travis Shook.

The victim told deputies that Shook reportedly held her against her will inside a home on Viewpoint Road for three days. The woman claimed she was not allowed to leave and was reportedly assaulted several times, deputies say.

The woman was taken to Frye Hospital following the incident, according to the sheriff's office.

A short time later, deputies performed a search warrant at the home and found out that the suspect fled from the scene.

Deputies say Shook has an outstanding warrant for assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries. More charges are possible, deputies say,

Shook's whereabouts are unknown, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect had previously been arrested in connection for reportedly leading officers on a chase through Catawba County and into Iredell County.

The chase began in Claremont where officers spotted a green Mercedes with what appeared to be a stolen tag. The driver had been stopped, then took off. The driver then stopped again on Cobb Road officers took the driver, Shook, into custody.

If you know Shook's whereabouts or if you have any other information, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 828-464-3112.

