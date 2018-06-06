Wanted man accused of assaulting, holding girlfriend against her will in Catawba Co. home

A man is wanted for allegedly holding his girlfriend against her will and repeatedly assaulting her inside a Catawba County home.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, a woman ran to the Love's Travel Shop on Southfork Drive in Newton around 8 p.m. Tuesday night after "escaping" from her boyfriend, identified as 35-year-old Jason Travis Shook.

The victim told deputies that Shook reportedly held her against her will inside a home on Viewpoint Road for three days. The woman claimed she was not allowed to leave and was reportedly physically and sexually assaulted several times, deputies say.

According to the warrant, the victim said Shook assaulted her with a baseball bat, clothes hanger, and his fists. The warrant states the victim appeared severely beaten and had numerous abrasions on her body.

The woman was taken to Frye Hospital following the incident, according to the sheriff's office.

When officers went to the home, they found the victim's brother who said he was stopping by because family had not been able to contact his sister for several days. The brother said on his way there he had picked up Shook at the corner. He said Shook told him the victim had taken "a bunch of pain pills and wasn't acting right," the warrant states.

The brother said when he picked Shook up he had an aluminum bat with him. When they pulled up to the house, Shook took off running.

A short time later, deputies performed a search warrant at the home. During the search, they seized several items including a baseball bat, coat hangers, and several pieces of furniture.

Deputies say Shook has an outstanding warrant for assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries. More charges are possible, deputies say,

Shook's whereabouts are unknown, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect had previously been arrested in connection for reportedly leading officers on a chase through Catawba County and into Iredell County.

Previous: Police: Woman who ran over officer, dragged another arrested

The chase began in Claremont where officers spotted a green Mercedes with what appeared to be a stolen tag. The driver, identified as Shook, was stopped but then took off. He stopped again on Cobb Road and was taken into custody.

If you know Shook's whereabouts or if you have any other information, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 828-464-3112.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.