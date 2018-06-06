Man found dead inside wall at Clover flea market identified

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said 21-year-old Harvey Lee Pettis IV was crossing the road to visit a friend when a the driver of a white pickup truck with a loud exhaust hit him.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said 21-year-old Harvey Lee Pettis IV was crossing the road to visit a friend when a the driver of a white pickup truck with a loud exhaust hit him.More >>
The body was found at the Open Air Flea Market on Kings Mountain Street, according to the Clover Police Department.More >>
The body was found at the Open Air Flea Market on Kings Mountain Street, according to the Clover Police Department.More >>
She said when someone stole her wheelchair, the local investigator went above and beyond the call of duty.More >>
She said when someone stole her wheelchair, the local investigator went above and beyond the call of duty.More >>
The wreck happened on on West Boulevard and Amay James Avenue around 6 a.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a driver rear-ended the bus.More >>
The wreck happened on on West Boulevard and Amay James Avenue around 6 a.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a driver rear-ended the bus.More >>
Fellow driver Dale Jarrett spotted Earnhardt from his motorcoach, parked directly across from Earnhardt's at Daytona International Speedway.More >>
Fellow driver Dale Jarrett spotted Earnhardt from his motorcoach, parked directly across from Earnhardt's at Daytona International Speedway.More >>