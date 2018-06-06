Man found dead inside wall at Clover flea market identified

A man whose body was found inside a wall at a business in Clover Wednesday morning has been identified as 33-year-old William Edward "Eddie" Powers.

The body was found at the Open Air Flea Market on Kings Mountain Street. Powers, who was staying in York, was reported missing after he was last seen on May 25. His truck, a white F-150, was found abandoned on May 27 in Clover.

Family identified Powers Wednesday and the York County Coroner's Office confirmed the man's identity Thursday.

Flea market owner David Bowles told WBTV there was an odor in the market for over a week. He says they searched the attic and inside the building looking for a rodent as the cause of the odor.

Wow. New details. The owner of the flea market just came up to me and said he discovered the body this morning. He says they had been smelling something awful since the 26th. They thought it was a rodent and had been searching the attic and other places. — Kristi O'Connor WBTV (@KristiOConnor_) June 6, 2018

The owner says he started to remove a wall to locate the cause of the odor and noticed a pair of shoes and blood before calling police.

Owner says he decided to removed the wall today and saw a man’s shoe. He says when he looked up there was blood. He called police and they later found the man’s body. — Kristi O'Connor WBTV (@KristiOConnor_) June 6, 2018

According to the owner, it appears Powers got inside the wall and was not able to get back out.

“We look around all the odds and ends in there and sometimes I find really great bargains,” neighbor Thomas Yazvac said. “We’ve never had anything like this happen here before. Clover is such a nice, small community. There isn’t much going on.”

Chief Randy Grice said the body was found inside the wall of the Flea Market. There is no word on how Powers got there or how he died. Clover police say no foul play is suspected.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending. Clover Police and the York County Coroner's office continue investigating.

Powers' family members were at the crime scene.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.