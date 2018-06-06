Body found behind Clover Open Air Flea Market - | WBTV Charlotte

Body found behind Clover Open Air Flea Market

Kristi O'Connor | WBTV Kristi O'Connor | WBTV
CLOVER, SC (WBTV) -

A body was found behind a business in Clover Wednesday morning. 

The body was found behind the Open Air Flea Market on Kings Mountain Street, according to the Clover Police Department. 

There's no word on what caused the person's death.

No names have been released. 

We're working to gather more information. 

