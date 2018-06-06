Body found at Clover flea market - | WBTV Charlotte

Body found at Clover flea market

Kristi O'Connor | WBTV Kristi O'Connor | WBTV
CLOVER, SC (WBTV) -

A body was found at a business in Clover Wednesday morning. 

The body was found at the Open Air Flea Market on Kings Mountain Street, according to the Clover Police Department. 

There's no word on what caused the person's death.

No names have been released. Police have not said whether foul play is suspected. 

