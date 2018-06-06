Local soldier part of D-Day tribute jump in France, carried father's and grandfather's dog-tags

Wayne Cline of Rowan County returned home on Wednesday after seeing his son, First Lt. David Cline, participate in a jump to commemorate D-Day.

"I jumped with my grandfather’s dog tags, he was a truck driver, in France in ’45; my dad’s dog tags, he served in the 70’s, and of course my dog tags,' said U.S. Army Reserve Soldier 1Lt. David Cline, Aide-de-Camp to Brig. Gen. Richard Sele, of the U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne). headquartered at Fort Bragg.

"My grandfather has some Nazi German mementos he picked up when he was here, and my other grandfather’s shell casing from his 21 gun salute. My family now has 70 plus years of military service and history," Cline said.

Cline completed his 7th jump on LaFiere Drop Zone, Sainte-Mere-Eglise, France, on Sunday, as part of U.S. European Command (EUCOM) Task Force Normandy 74. The Task Force is participating in commemorative events in the area through June 7th, in order to honor and remember the sacrifices of the Greatest Generation who fought in WWII.

The airborne operation on Sunday was a multinational event, comprised of 575 paratroopers from five countries, U.S.A, France, Germany, Romania and The Netherlands. Paratroopers exited either from a U.S. C-130, Dutch C-130, German C-160, or French CASA, with security provided by two A-10 Warthogs.

For his successful completion of the jump, Cline received a set of Romanian jump wings, and exchanged his American jump wings with his Romanian counterpart.

U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) contributed to this story and provided pictures.

