Sheriff: Hitchhiking couple charged after robbing, assaulting driver

Two would-be hitchhikers were arrested by the Rowan Sheriff's Office after an incident in which the two allegedly robbed and assaulted a driver who had stopped to help them.

Trista Fawn Donaldson, 32, of Paige Drive in Salisbury was charged with one felony count of aiding and abetting. Jeremy Eugene Motley, 28, of the same address, was charged with common law robbery, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, simple assault, and a parole violation.

According to the report, the victim was driving his pickup about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Hurley School Road when he saw a woman, now identified as Donaldson, walking along the road. The victim turned around and asked the woman if she needed a ride, and she accepted the offer.

Donaldson then yelled for Motley to come out of the woods. She then told the driver she didn’t need a ride, but as he turned around in a driveway, the Motley jumped into the truck through the unlocked passenger door.

Deputies say that Motley grabbed the keys from the ignition and threw them into the woods, then started punching the driver in the face. The driver got out of the truck and was chased by Motley.

The driver got away and called 911 and described Donaldson's clothing and saying that Motley was shirtless.

The driver said the woman called the man Jeremy and yelled for him to stop punching the victim. Deputies had reports about a man named Jeremy Eugene Motley earlier in the day who was drunk and disruptive.

Bond for Motley is set at $15,000. Bond for Donaldson is $10,000. Both are scheduled to be in court on Thursday.

