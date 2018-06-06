TSA: Man attempts to bring loaded gun on plane at Charlotte airport

A North Carolina man reportedly tried to bring a loaded gun on board of a plane at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Transportation Security Administration.

According to the TSA, the incident occurred at Checkpoint B at the Charlotte airport. TSA officials said the man had a loaded Kimber .380 CDP Micro handgun when he was stopped by TSA officers.

The gun was discovered in the man's carry-on bag as it passed along the conveyor belt through the X-ray machine, officials said. That's when Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called in to assist.

So far in 2018, TSA officers have found 29 firearms at Charlotte airports. In total, 68 firearms were found at the Charlotte airport in 2017 compared to 45 that were found at the airport in 2016.

TSA released this statement Wednesday:

There is a right way to travel with a firearm and a wrong way. The wrong way is to bring it to a checkpoint. Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Then the firearm must be taken to the airline check-in counter.

The man was then cited for carrying a weapon on airport property, officials said.

You can find more details on how to properly travel with a firearm on TSA.gov. Airlines may have additional requirements for people who are traveling with firearms and ammunition, according to the TSA spokesperson.

