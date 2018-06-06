Target workers accused of forcing woman to expose herself

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS/AP) - A lawyer for a black Detroit-area woman says Target employees falsely accused her of stealing a bikini and forced her to expose parts of her body.

Attorney Jasmine Rand said Monday 20-year-old Ashanae Davis was shopping at a Target May 22 in Southfield. A security worker grabbed her arm, another handcuffed her and she was walked to a room, where she was told to lift her shirt and pull down her pants.

Rand said employees in the room were a white man, black man and white female manager. No bikini was found.

A spokeswoman for Target said the Minneapolis-based retailer had fired one employee related to the incident and continues to investigate what happened.

"We want everyone who shops at Target to feel welcomed and respected and take any allegations of mistreatment seriously," the company said in a statement. "We're sorry for the actions of our former team member, who created an experience we don't want any guest to have at Target. Upon reviewing our team's actions, we terminated the team member who was directly involved and are addressing the situation with the security team at the store."

Rand said one firing was insufficient, claiming that other black women with similar complaints have contacted her firm.

