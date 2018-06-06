BREAKING: I-485 inner closed in University City

Good morning everyone. It's Christine Sperow checking in. Today is Wednesday, June 6. Here is a first look at the stories we're covering now on WBTV News This Morning.
BREAKING NEWS: One person is dead after a crash on the inner loop of I-485 at University City Boulevard -- shutting down traffic there. The interstate is closed from there to the Rocky River Road exit. WBTV's Micah Smith is reporting from the scene where she says a wrecker just arrived. Tune in now for updates so we can let you know as soon as it reopens.
ALERT: A couple separate crashes caused a mess this morning. The first crash happened overnight on North Tryon Street at Keswick Avenue. Power lines are down and Duke Energy is on scene making repairs now. Then, hours later-- about half a mile down the road -- a driver crashed into a fence and several power poles on North Graham Street.
TODAY: A Chesterfield community will come together to remember the 11-month-old baby found dead last week. The child's body was found stuffed inside a diaper box hidden near her home. Her mom, Breanna Lewis, is in jail facing several charges.
The Trump-Kim Singapore summit venue is now set.
A new lawsuit has been filed this month in federal court in Charlotte against Bank of America.
It says the company abused homeowners wanting to reduce their mortgage payments through the Home Affordable Modification Program, or HAMP. What could it mean for BofA customers. We'll talk about that at 5:30 a.m.
WEATHER CHANGES: Have you enjoyed the couple of days of sunny weather? Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases is talking about rain chances are we get further into the week. Temperatures are going to go back up as well!
Two cities are left fighting for the chance to host the Republican National Convention in 2020 - and one of them is Charlotte.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the deadly wreck happened on the inner loop of Interstate 485 at University City Boulevard. The wreck has shut down the inner loop of I-485.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the single-vehicle wreck happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Graham Street at Keswick Avenue.More >>
A crash involving a motorcycle and a 300-pound black bear in coastal Pender County, N.C., ended with the bear being shot along U.S. 421 Monday night.More >>
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that it has suspended most operations at Anderson Health and plans to move patients to other facilities for treatment.More >>
