Driver crashes into several utility poles in east Charlotte, knocks down power lines

A road in east Charlotte has been shut down Wednesday morning after a driver struck several utility poles in the area, knocking down power lines.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the single-vehicle wreck happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Graham Street at Keswick Avenue. Police say the driver of a white Expedition struck a fence and hit multiple power poles.

The driver then ran from the scene, officers say.

No one has been arrested.

There's no word on when the road will reopen but Duke Energy crews are on scene working to repair the utility poles and power lines.

RELATED: North Tryon Street is shut down in both directions near Keswick Avenue

Another portion of North Tryon Street near Keswick Avenue is also shut down in both directions after a driver crashed into a power pole around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, knocking down power lines.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.