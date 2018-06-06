Man killed in University City wreck ID'd

A man who was killed in a crash in the University City area of northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning has been identified.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the deadly wreck happened around 3 a.m. on the inner loop of Interstate 485 at University City Boulevard. The wreck shut down all of the lanes of I-485 inner near University City Boulevard for some time.

Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said a dump truck and a mini van were involved in the crash. The driver of the mini van, identified as 31-year-old Joel Flowers, died, troopers say.

Troopers believe the headlights on Flowers' van may not have been working.

The road reopened shortly after 6 a.m.

