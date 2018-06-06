Deadly crash shuts down portion of I-485 in University City

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the single-vehicle wreck happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Graham Street at Keswick Avenue.More >>
A vehicle crashed into a power pole Tuesday night knocking down power lines. Officials say North Tryon Street is shut down in both directions around Keswick as crews work to clear the scene. Drivers can avoid the area by using North Graham Street instead. Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.More >>
A new lawsuit says Bank of America misled borrowers trying to hang onto their homes, pushing them into foreclosure while it enriched itself off a federal mortgage-modification program.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the deadly wreck happened on the inner loop of Interstate 485 at University City Boulevard. The wreck has shut down the inner loop of I-485.More >>
The Rowan County Commissioners voted to ban smoking and the use of tobacco products in county-maintained public parks Monday night. The elected leaders unanimously approved the new measure.More >>
