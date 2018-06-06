Deadly crash shuts down portion of I-485 in University City

A person was killed in a crash in the University City area of northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the deadly wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. on the inner loop of Interstate 485 at University City Boulevard. The wreck has shut down all of the lanes of I-485 inner near University City Boulevard.

The road is expected to reopen around 6:30 a.m.

There's no word what caused the crash. The victim's name was not released.

Drivers can take Exit 30 to head onto I-85 southbound as a detour. Drivers can then head to NC-27 East to reaccess I-485, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

