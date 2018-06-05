Knights wins series opener at home against Syracuse Tuesday

The Charlotte Knights opened their three game home series against Syracuse with a win 4-1 Monday.

WWE Hall of Famer, the Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase was the featured attraction and was supposed to throw out the first pitch but the

Million Dollar Man paid Brett Austin to throw it for him to make sure it was a strike. But there was no payment as he told Brett the check was in the mail.

The Knights made the Chiefs pay early in this one. Bottom of the 3rd Dustin Garneau hit a solo homerun to put Charlotte up 1-0.

Then the Knights would add to the lead in the bottom of the 3rd when Patrick Leonard cleared the bases with a three run double. Knights won 4-1.

Game two of the three game set tomorrow at BB&T Ballpark at 7:04 p.m.

