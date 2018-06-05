Driver crashes into power pole, shuts down North Tryon Street

A road in east Charotte has reopened after a driver crashed into a power pole Tuesday night, knocking down power lines.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say North Tryon Street was shut down in both directions near Keswick Avenue as crews worked to clear the scene. The road reopened around 5:30 a.m.

Drivers were able to avoid the area by taking North Graham Street instead.

