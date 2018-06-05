CMPD searching for person with outstanding warrants in jump-and-run

Officials are searching for a person they say has outstanding warrants and jumped from a car during a traffic stop.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officials observed a vehicle near Tom Hunter Road and Vancouver Drive when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Police say the passenger had an outstanding warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. When officials attempted to conduct a traffic stop, all of the occupants ran from the vehicle.

A perimeter was set up along with the use of a helicopter and a K-9 unit to search for the people.

Officials say no one has been taken into custody.

