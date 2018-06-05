I-85 widening project means closures this week

As work continues on the Interstate 85 widening project in Cabarrus County, several nights of lane closures are scheduled as bridgework continues between Dale Earnhardt Boulevard (exit 60) and Lane Street (exit 63).

Contractor Blythe Construction will close one lane on I-85 South between exits 63 and 60 from 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, until 6 a.m. Thursday, June 7. The northbound lanes will also be closed from midnight to 6 a.m., requiring a detour from exit 60 to U.S. 29 North to Lane Street, back to the interstate.

Crews will also close the entrance ramp from Dale Earnhardt Boulevard to I-85 North from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday.

On Thursday night and Friday night, June 8, the same lane closures will be in place as Wednesday, but the entrance ramp from Dale Earnhardt Boulevard to I-85 North will remain open.

DOT reminds drivers to pay attention when approaching the work zone, obey the posted speed limit, follow posted detours, and allow extra time to reach their destinations safely.

