Centergrove Road bridge now open

The Rowan County Commissioners voted to ban smoking and the use of tobacco products in county-maintained public parks Monday night. The elected leaders unanimously approved the new measure.More >>
A vehicle crashed into a power pole Tuesday night knocking down power lines. Officials say North Tryon Street is shut down in both directions around Keswick as crews work to clear the scene. Drivers can avoid the area by using North Graham Street instead. Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.More >>
Charlotte rent and home costs are rising fast, and income is trailing behind. A new city report shows that Charlotte is $24,000 units short of what it needs for the many people in the city making half of what is considered an average income.More >>
Officials are searching for a person they say has outstanding warrants and jumped from a car during a traffic stop. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officials observed a vehicle near Tom Hunter Road and Vancouver Drive when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Police say the passenger had an outstanding warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.More >>
