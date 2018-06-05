Centergrove Road bridge now open

On Tuesday, the N.C. Department of Transportation opened a bridge carrying Centergrove Road over Interstate 85 in Cabarrus County, as part of the Interstate 85 widening project.

The bridge closed last July for replacement. The June 5 opening comes about a month before its scheduled completion.

The I-85 widening project runs from north of exit 55 (N.C. 73) in Cabarrus County to just north of exit 63 (Lane Street) into Rowan County.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.