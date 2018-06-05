Local business helps Cleveland County fight its way out of food desert

Dollar General is offering fresh foods at one of its locations in Cleveland County, in an area that's known as a food desert.More >>
Dollar General is offering fresh foods at one of its locations in Cleveland County, in an area that's known as a food desert.More >>
A large number of house fires and homes damaged by storms resulting in residents being displaced has put a strain on the local chapter of the American Red Cross.More >>
A large number of house fires and homes damaged by storms resulting in residents being displaced has put a strain on the local chapter of the American Red Cross.More >>
Matthews Police are searching for a person responsible for stealing a purse Monday morning. According to a report, a woman reported that while she was getting out of her car in the 1300 block of Crescent Lane around 3:54 a.m. a large man walked up to her and demanded money.More >>
Matthews Police are searching for a person responsible for stealing a purse Monday morning. According to a report, a woman reported that while she was getting out of her car in the 1300 block of Crescent Lane around 3:54 a.m. a large man walked up to her and demanded money.More >>
Every highly celebrated athletic career has its beginnings rooted in the most basic of surroundings. And in the case of NFL great Dwight Clark, East Charlotte's Garinger High School offered an amazing field of dreams.More >>
Every highly celebrated athletic career has its beginnings rooted in the most basic of surroundings. And in the case of NFL great Dwight Clark, East Charlotte's Garinger High School offered an amazing field of dreams.More >>
Deputies say 45-year-old Scottie Starnes was found dead on the 1400 block of Friendship Road in Rock Hill.More >>
Deputies say 45-year-old Scottie Starnes was found dead on the 1400 block of Friendship Road in Rock Hill.More >>