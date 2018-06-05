Matthews police searching for man accused of stealing a woman's - | WBTV Charlotte

Matthews police searching for man accused of stealing a woman's purse

MATTHEWS, NC (WBTV) -

Matthews Police are searching for a person responsible for stealing a woman's purse early Monday morning.

According to a report, a woman reported that while she was getting out of her car in the 1300 block of Crescent Lane  around 3:54 a.m. a large man walked up to her and demanded money. 

After a brief struggle over the purse, the man took it and was last seen driving a small dark colored passenger vehicle, officials say.

The robber is described as a large white male in his late 40's to early 50's, approximately 6'0" tall with light colored eyes. He was wearing a blue plaid shirt wrapped around his head and plaid or golf design style shorts.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call 704-847-5555.

