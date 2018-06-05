Johnson C. Smith University to host summer camps

If you’re looking for something for your kids to do this summer then one of Johnson C. Smith’s summer camps for kids of all ages might be just

what the doctor ordered.

June 11-14 will be a JCSU Men’s Basketball camp featuring Ish Smith, Concord native, former Wake Forest star and current guard with the

Detroit Pistons.

June 18-21 will be a JCSU Women’s Basketball individual skills camp and another camp will be held from June 25-28.

Participants will learn proper shooting technique, finishing at the hoop and other required skills for the sport.

Registration for all three camps are being accepted now.

