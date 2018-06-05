Burke Co. man arrested, drugs seized during investigation

Detectives in Burke County arrested a man and seized drugs from a home in May.

Officials say on May 29, Burke County officials initiated an investigation in the 7800 block of Shoupes Grove Church Road in Hickory in reference to drug activity.

Devin Tyler Turner was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sale/deliver/ marijuana, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Two pounds of marijuana were also seized during the investigation.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.