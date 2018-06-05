Candlelight vigil to honor 11-month-old baby found dead in Chesterfield

More than a thousand people have expressed interest in attending a candlelight vigil for an 11-month-old baby who was found dead in Chesterfield County one week ago.

Harlee Lewis’ body was found in a plastic bag, inside a diaper box that was hidden in the woods behind her home on Daisy Lewis Lane on May 29. Her mother, 19-year-old Breanna Lewis, has been charged with disposing of her body and filing a false police report when she reported the child was kidnapped.

Wednesday night, the Pee Dee Coalition is hosting a candlelight vigil for the community to memorialize Harlee’s life. The Pee Dee Coalition is a non-profit that provides free counseling and other services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse.

“When we first heard about it, we were heartbroken,” Volunteer Coordinator of the Chesterfield County Pee Dee Coalition Stacey Short said. “{We} wish there was somewhere that she felt comfortable going to for that cry for help that was much needed.”

Organizers with the Pee Dee Coalition say there will be several speakers, a music performance and candle lighting at the vigil tomorrow. They say they hope it will also get the message out to other families in need, that help is out there.

“What can we do going forward so that this doesn’t happen again? There are so many agencies and organizations that can help,” Short said.

The vigil will be held in the front lawn of the Chesterfield County Courthouse at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the obituary for Harlee Lewis on legacy.com, the services put on by her family will be private.

Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks says investigators removed the child’s crib, bed sheets and clothes from the house on Daisy Lewis Lane last week. He says the evidence will be tested by SLED.

Sheriff Brooks says investigators have interviewed Breanna Lewis several times since the death, but have yet to get any further.

“She is being as cooperative as she can be, she just does not remember anything,” Brooks said. “I’m not sure on a scale of 1 to 10 where she is on how much she understands about what’s been going on.”

Lewis has been charged with filing a false police report, disposing of human remains and concealing or tampering with evidence. A judge set her bond for all three charges at $71,000. Sheriff Jay Brooks says she is still in jail.

The clerk of court in Chesterfield County did not have records of an attorney for Lewis, but Sheriff Brooks says she was appointed a public defender at her bond hearing.

