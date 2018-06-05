Candlelight vigil to honor 11-month-old baby found dead in Chesterfield

Every highly celebrated athletic career has its beginnings rooted in the most basic of surroundings. And in the case of NFL great Dwight Clark, East Charlotte's Garinger High School offered an amazing field of dreams.More >>
Every highly celebrated athletic career has its beginnings rooted in the most basic of surroundings. And in the case of NFL great Dwight Clark, East Charlotte's Garinger High School offered an amazing field of dreams.More >>
Deputies say 45-year-old Scottie Starnes was found dead on the 1400 block of Friendship Road in Rock Hill.More >>
Deputies say 45-year-old Scottie Starnes was found dead on the 1400 block of Friendship Road in Rock Hill.More >>
If Charlotte is chosen, the department will use a blueprint from policing in 2012, but will alter it to fit today’s political climate.More >>
If Charlotte is chosen, the department will use a blueprint from policing in 2012, but will alter it to fit today’s political climate.More >>
Officials say they responded to an explosion at a home in the 200 block of Pine Ridge, where they found James "Jim" Lanford and Audri Lanford dead among debris from the home.More >>
Officials say they responded to an explosion at a home in the 200 block of Pine Ridge, where they found James "Jim" Lanford and Audri Lanford dead among debris from the home.More >>
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the crash happened on West WT Harris Boulevard at Interstate 485. Firefighters tweeted about the crash around 9:30 a.m.More >>
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the crash happened on West WT Harris Boulevard at Interstate 485. Firefighters tweeted about the crash around 9:30 a.m.More >>