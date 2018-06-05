Man accused of raping UNC Charlotte student sentenced

A man accused of sexually assaulting a UNC Charlotte student was tried for second-degree rape Tuesday.

A UNC Charlotte student says she went to her friend's apartment in August 2015 to look for her lost credit card. She says her friend wasn't home at the time so her friend's roommate, 27-year-old David Nyeplu, let her in.

"After Nyeplu let the student into the apartment, he approached her from behind, kissed her neck and grabbed her buttocks," court officials state. "She attempted to push him away and escape, but he forced her to the ground and raped her."

Nyeplu was found guilty and sentenced to 74-147 months in prison.

