Person wanted for stealing $8,000 worth of custodial supplies from multiple CMS campuses

A person is wanted for breaking into storage units at eight Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools campuses.

CMS says the break-ins were reported between the first month of April, during Spring Break, and the last week of May. The person reportedly took more than $8,000 worth of custodial equipment and supplies.

"The stolen items range from cleaning machines and pressure washers, cases of garbage bags and cleaning supplies," CMS says. Officials released photos of the thief in hopes that someone may recognize the person.

The person reportedly drives a white cargo van onto campuses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.