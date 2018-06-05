Knights roster moves, home series look ahead

The Charlotte Knights announced quite a few roster moves Tuesday as they get ready to host Syracuse in a three game weekday series at BB&T Ballpark with first pitch scheduled for 7:04 p.m.

Two of the biggest moves involved call ups to the parent club. The White Sox announced that C. Kevan Smith and RHP Juan Minaya were promoted to Chicago.

So far this season the Knights have promoted 13 players to the White Sox.

The Knights are settling in for a six game homestand that starts with the aforementioned three against Syracuse and then wraps up with three games against Lehigh Valley.

