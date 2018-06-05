Appalachian State names Craig Schwartz head coach of men's tennis

Director of Athletics Doug Gillin announced that Craig Schwartz has been named the next head coach of Appalachian State University men's tennis.

"We are thrilled to welcome Craig back to Boone as the new head coach for our men's tennis program," Gillin said. "With his years of experience as a head coach at two other Division I schools, combined with his familiarity with our program and university, he is a great fit to lead our student-athletes to reach their highest potential, on and off the tennis courts."

As a head coach, Schwartz brings 12 years of expertise and knowledge with a career mark of 157-90 with four programs - Dowling College, Queens College, Bucknell, and St. John's. He also spent the 2016-17 season as a volunteer assistant coach with both the men's and women's squad at Appalachian State University.

"First off I would like to thank director of athletics Doug Gillin, Brittney Whiteside and the entire search committee for believing in me and giving me this great opportunity to become the next head men's tennis coach," Schwartz said. "App State is a special place, and I couldn't be more excited to begin the journey of building a culture through hard work, discipline and respect, which will culminate into building champions both on and off the court. It's a great day to be a Mountaineer!"

Schwartz becomes the eighth head coach in program history and will look to continue the consistent success the Mountaineers have built the last three seasons with a 38-27 mark and a pair of Sun Belt Tournament victories.

