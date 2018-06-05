Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Rock Hill

A homicide is underway in York County after a man was found dead by family members Monday.

Deputies say 45-year-old Scottie Starnes was found dead on the 1400 block of Friendship Road in Rock Hill. There is no word on how Starnes may have died, but officials say autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

The York County Sheriff's Office and the York County Coroner's office are investigating the death as a homicide.

No further details have been released.

Anyone with information about the case should call York County Crime Stoppers at 803-6285868.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.