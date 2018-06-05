Appalachian State awards men's basketball head coach Jim Fox two-year extension

Appalachian State announced today that a two-year contract extension for men's basketball head coach Jim Fox has been approved, running through to 2020-21 season.

"The quality of student-athletes Coach Fox has brought to Appalachian – in the classroom, in the community and on the court – is encouraging. We all have high expectations for our program, and I'm excited to see what's in store for the future," Appalachian State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said.

Fox is gearing up for his fifth year as head coach of the Black and Gold, and in his first four seasons has coached a player to All-Sun Belt honors and has also seen the Mountaineers improve in the classroom. Since his arrival in Boone, the Mountaineers' APR score has steadily climbed, including back-to-back seasons with a score of 980.

"I appreciate the continued support of Chancellor Everts, Doug Gillin and the rest of the administration here at Appalachian State," Fox said. "We are pleased with the progress we have made and continue to strive to get better. Our players are fully invested in what we are doing here and the future is very bright."

The 2017-18 campaign saw the team improve their win total by six games from the previous season. The Mountaineers also won nine conference games, which was tied for the most since they entered the Sun Belt Conference in the 2014-15 season, as well as their first win in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Mountaineers' 2018-19 season will tip off in November.

